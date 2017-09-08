WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is it fixed

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Is it fixed

Post a reply
Re: Is it fixed
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:03 pm
FrEaK-HullFC User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Apr 23, 2009 4:04 pm
Posts: 160
secondstanza wrote:
contact with he head from a raised arm.


have you actually watched the incident, at most wattys was fending. but whatever
Twitter - @FrEaK_HullFC
PSN - FrEaK-HullFC
Re: Is it fixed
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:17 pm
secondstanza Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 126
There's a rule about leading with the elbow/forearm. Mickey Mac's height doesn't come into it just like say, Rob Burrow's doesn't. The arm raised into the tackle - elbow/forearm makes contact with the head. Incidents are dealt with on a case by case basis and you know they are so don't be facetious to suit your point. We saw head high tackles in the game get penalty only - Sean O'Loughlin rightly so gets a red for a clothesline last season.

The crux of it is he switches ball carrying arms and then raises. If he uses the ball carrying arm and tucks in, theres no issue. Also if he uses an open hand there's no issue. You can't accuse Watts of raising the forearm and it simply becomes a case of unfortunate head placement. There is an element of that but you can't argue with the fact that the arm is raise. It's not a fend - a fend is with an open hand, not a bent arm raised.

I don't for a second believe Watts intended what he did and it was more of an instinctive reaction MM flying out, but as we see time and time again; there has to be a duty of care at all times to opposing players. Players are put in dangerous positions all the time and they are punished for it, two players in as many weeks were sin-binned for it. They've massively clamped down on it.

I'd certainly expect the Wigan player to be off if it was the other way round and I mean that genuinely.
Re: Is it fixed
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:27 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10560
secondstanza wrote:
There's a rule about leading with the elbow/forearm. Mickey Mac's height doesn't come into it just like say, Rob Burrow's doesn't. The arm raised into the tackle - elbow/forearm makes contact with the head. Incidents are dealt with on a case by case basis and you know they are so don't be facetious to suit your point. We saw head high tackles in the game get penalty only - Sean O'Loughlin rightly so gets a red for a clothesline last season.

The crux of it is he switches ball carrying arms and then raises. If he uses the ball carrying arm and tucks in, theres no issue. Also if he uses an open hand there's no issue. You can't accuse Watts of raising the forearm and it simply becomes a case of unfortunate head placement. There is an element of that but you can't argue with the fact that the arm is raise. It's not a fend - a fend is with an open hand, not a bent arm raised.

I don't for a second believe Watts intended what he did and it was more of an instinctive reaction MM flying out, but as we see time and time again; there has to be a duty of care at all times to opposing players. Players are put in dangerous positions all the time and they are punished for it, two players in as many weeks were sin-binned for it. They've massively clamped down on it.

I'd certainly expect the Wigan player to be off if it was the other way round and I mean that genuinely.


A fair post, but I just can't agree. Purely accidental imo, and similar to what you say, if it was a Wigan player I wouldn't have expected them to be punished either. It wasn't premeditated, he didn't run in leading with the elbow, it was a last second reaction to a hit that he saw coming really late.
Re: Is it fixed
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:31 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1819
Location: Hull
He doesn't switch ball carrying arm. Anybody who says that is chatting the biggest load of poop.
He catches the ball in 2 hands and then tucks it under his right arm. There is no moving the ball from under his left, to under his right.
No player in the league drives it in holding the ball in 2 hands so he has to put it somewhere! And he's not going to put it under his left cause it's a higher chance of McIlroum forcing the ball free.
The argument about the ball switches hands is a joke.
Re: Is it fixed
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:52 pm
WormInHand User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Mar 11, 2007 8:17 pm
Posts: 5643
Location: Next to Ramsgate Sands c.1850 in West Hull
Yes. It's fixed.
Philip Larkin wrote:


There ain’t no music
East side of this city
That’s mellow like mine is,
That’s mellow like mine.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 5miler, anijay, Bert's Medal, bonaire, Brick with eyes, Brid B&W, Chris71, DABHAND, DannyB, Fields of Fire, HFCFan123, hull smallears, Jake the Peg, knockersbumpMKII, Large Paws, mk_fc, Phuzzy, Staffs FC, Tarquin Fuego, Touchliner, Tricky2309, wakefield1990, Wilde 3, yorksguy1865 and 249 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,4221,22476,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TODAY : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  TODAY : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM