WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - James Clare

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions James Clare

Post a reply
Re: James Clare
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 11:50 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3982
LeythIg wrote:
Last time he played wing, he got a length of the field try when we put 50 on Wigan


Was that the last game we saw him play?
Image
Re: James Clare
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:21 am
Montyburns Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 212
Hampshire should learn to keep his trap shut in training even though he don't agree with jukes is way even though he prob right about his coaching it's not the best
Re: James Clare
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 10:35 am
Markski55 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2013 9:05 pm
Posts: 128
Montyburns wrote:
Hampshire should learn to keep his trap shut in training even though he don't agree with jukes is way even though he prob right about his coaching it's not the best


Hampshire despite what he thinks - is not a SL half back - he does not have the skill and he cannot defend. Why this topic has to turn into a go at NJ beats me. Powell at Castleford told Hampshire he would only ever play on the wing - is he wrong as well?
Re: James Clare
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 10:36 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1841
Location: Landan
atomic wrote:
Was that the last game we saw him play?


No, he played stand off the next game. My point is, his best position is wing. That's where he played best for Cas and where he's played his best for us.
Re: James Clare
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 11:53 am
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1738
Location: In't Tap Room
LeythIg wrote:
No, he played stand off the next game.


Where he was garbage, A performance that incredibly was improved from when he previously played stand off against Leeds that can only be described as complete and utter garbage.

Other than the intercept, what has the boy done of note this year?

I can only think of his wild try celebration at Castleford as though he had just won the Challenge Cup, whilst we were getting tonked.

Ridiculous. He should have been dragged off and fined. Game 1 and he was garbage there as well.
Re: James Clare
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 11:58 am
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1738
Location: In't Tap Room
LeythIg wrote:
My point is, his best position is wing.


And this big time Charlies point is he does not want to play there. A point he made Neil Jukes very clear on, shall we say.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: brooklands tap room, Budgiezilla, ColD, Harold Rigby Jnr, Harry Stottle, ItchyandScratchy, Keiththered, Leythersteve, shadrack and 210 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,7071,78476,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM