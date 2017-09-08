WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - James Clare

James Clare
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:17 pm
Sky say Clare has been dropped for tomorrows game
Re: James Clare
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:30 pm
No he hasn't. Directed to www.rugby-league.com/match_preview/50373

..by Club twitter account

SKY are useless
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
Re: James Clare
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:48 pm
DemonUK wrote:
No he hasn't. Directed to http://www.rugby-league.com/match_preview/50373

..by Club twitter account

SKY are useless

good to know we have enough missing
Re: James Clare
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:56 am
Clare was very good against Widnes IMO.
Re: James Clare
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:12 pm
I hope James has his 'skates' on tonight, I've looked forward to seeing him blazing down the touchline all season!
Lets move the ball out to him tonight so he can show us his undoubted finninshing class :thumb:
Re: James Clare
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:44 pm
kirkhall wrote:
I hope James has his 'skates' on tonight, I've looked forward to seeing him blazing down the touchline all season!
Lets move the ball out to him tonight so he can show us his undoubted finninshing class :thumb:

We have missed his pace badly this season
Re: James Clare
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:05 pm
Third game of the season. He is already our best performing winger of the year.
Re: James Clare
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:35 pm
Unfortunately the guy that could potentially have been our best performing winger wont play there if tap room talk is to be believed.

There'd be no issue with pace with a back three of mcnally, Clare and Hampshire
Re: James Clare
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:47 pm
LeythIg wrote:
Unfortunately the guy that could potentially have been our best performing winger wont play there if tap room talk is to be believed.

There'd be no issue with pace with a back three of mcnally, Clare and Hampshire


Not happened,why would it now?
Image
Re: James Clare
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:55 pm
atomic wrote:
Not happened,why would it now?


Last time he played wing, he got a length of the field try when we put 50 on Wigan

