Re: hull v wigan
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:12 am
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1383
It's not unusual to see a ball carrier penalised for leading with their forearm, and in this situation he definitely raised his arm before contact, and perhaps the close proximity to the tacklers head and ball carriers elbow influenced the decision too.

Take off your anti Wigan and anti McIllorum blinkers and really it was quite a reasonable decision.

No problem with a ball carriers using hand off or fend, this clearly wasn't one.
Re: hull v wigan
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:39 am
NtW User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 491
shinymcshine wrote:
It's not unusual to see a ball carrier penalised for leading with their forearm, and in this situation he definitely raised his arm before contact, and perhaps the close proximity to the tacklers head and ball carriers elbow influenced the decision too.

Take off your anti Wigan and anti McIllorum blinkers and really it was quite a reasonable decision.

No problem with a ball carriers using hand off or fend, this clearly wasn't one.


Popular opinion seems to be that he didn't raise his arm before contact. A classic example of penalising the consequence of the incident rather than the 'offence'. Clubb did much worse in the next set of 6, raising his elbow above his head as he went down; he made contact with the defender's chest, and was allowed to get up and PTB.

It was a ridiculous send off IMO.
//www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com

Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington
Re: hull v wigan
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 11:11 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8422
Justified for me. A cheap shot.
Had that elbow had hit around the chops...I see a few missing teeth and mouth stitches being required.
once a wire always a wire
Re: hull v wigan
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:00 am
kirtonLindseyWolf User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 250
Said to my Dad that if the elbow wasn't there that Micky Mac would still have been poleaxed. His head was in a terrible position and would have hit the chest.
