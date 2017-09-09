WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - hull v wigan

Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:12 am
It's not unusual to see a ball carrier penalised for leading with their forearm, and in this situation he definitely raised his arm before contact, and perhaps the close proximity to the tacklers head and ball carriers elbow influenced the decision too.

Take off your anti Wigan and anti McIllorum blinkers and really it was quite a reasonable decision.

No problem with a ball carriers using hand off or fend, this clearly wasn't one.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:39 am
shinymcshine wrote:
It's not unusual to see a ball carrier penalised for leading with their forearm, and in this situation he definitely raised his arm before contact, and perhaps the close proximity to the tacklers head and ball carriers elbow influenced the decision too.

Take off your anti Wigan and anti McIllorum blinkers and really it was quite a reasonable decision.

No problem with a ball carriers using hand off or fend, this clearly wasn't one.


Popular opinion seems to be that he didn't raise his arm before contact. A classic example of penalising the consequence of the incident rather than the 'offence'. Clubb did much worse in the next set of 6, raising his elbow above his head as he went down; he made contact with the defender's chest, and was allowed to get up and PTB.

It was a ridiculous send off IMO.
//www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com

Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington
