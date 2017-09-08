sir adrian morley

i give up hows that a sending off...proves one thing the rfl want wigan in top 4 great to watch tho Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network



Never a sending off.



Mcolorum ran in at full pelt with no control



"i have a phobia of Wolves"



"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.



"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game." karetaker

Phil Clarke had it right,if it was not on Sky he would not of been sent off. Mr Snoodle

This is all set up for Wigan to cheat their way to a win.....the sending off was a joke, but there's other incidents too - Hull player traps rat boys arm in the tackle, rat boy has ages to get off; wigan trap hull players arm in tackle, instant penalty - hull go in 3rd man below the waist, on report; wigan go in 3rd man below the waist several times, no problem - then there's rat boy constantly with his hands in peoples faces, powell pushing players away at the play the ball, farrell lying on in every tackle, the ref conveniently missing wigan forward passes and knock ons......it stinks to high heaven!!



If we got maguire and adopted that style of play, I for one wouldn't be going to watch them anymore, grand finals or no grand finals.



Rant over (for now...) Don't die with the music in you wire-flyer

Mr Snoodle wrote: If we got maguire and adopted that style of play, I for one wouldn't be going to watch them anymore, grand finals or no grand finals.

I bet you would I bet you would Mr Snoodle

Believe me mate, I really wouldn't! Don't die with the music in you Wires71

I wouldn't bet against Wane getting Wigan to their 5th GF on the bounce. He knows what is expected of him and how to go about it. ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member



Website Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm3287newton-le-willows Wires71 wrote: I wouldn't bet against Wane getting Wigan to their 5th GF on the bounce. He knows what is expected of him and how to go about it.



Wires71 wrote: I wouldn't bet against Wane getting Wigan to their 5th GF on the bounce. He knows what is expected of him and how to go about it.

It really will make a mockery of the whole competition if Wigan get to Old Trafford, but like you , i wouldn't be surprised.

