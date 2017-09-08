WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - hull v wigan

hull v wigan
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 7:38 pm
sir adrian morley
i give up hows that a sending off...proves one thing the rfl want wigan in top 4 great to watch tho
Re: hull v wigan
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 7:47 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
Never a sending off.

Mcolorum ran in at full pelt with no control
Re: hull v wigan
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:10 pm
karetaker
Phil Clarke had it right,if it was not on Sky he would not of been sent off.
Re: hull v wigan
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:13 pm
Mr Snoodle
This is all set up for Wigan to cheat their way to a win.....the sending off was a joke, but there's other incidents too - Hull player traps rat boys arm in the tackle, rat boy has ages to get off; wigan trap hull players arm in tackle, instant penalty - hull go in 3rd man below the waist, on report; wigan go in 3rd man below the waist several times, no problem - then there's rat boy constantly with his hands in peoples faces, powell pushing players away at the play the ball, farrell lying on in every tackle, the ref conveniently missing wigan forward passes and knock ons......it stinks to high heaven!!

If we got maguire and adopted that style of play, I for one wouldn't be going to watch them anymore, grand finals or no grand finals.

Rant over (for now...)
Don't die with the music in you
Re: hull v wigan
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:37 pm
wire-flyer
Mr Snoodle wrote:
If we got maguire and adopted that style of play, I for one wouldn't be going to watch them anymore, grand finals or no grand finals.

I bet you would :wink:
Re: hull v wigan
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:18 pm
Mr Snoodle
Believe me mate, I really wouldn't!
Don't die with the music in you

