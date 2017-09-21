WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing, let the speculation begin

Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:31 am
PopTart wrote:
I knock it's a stretch and he'll probably retire at second row but Peacock looked like him when he started playing prop.


I haven't got the stats but I reckon Peacock is a much bigger man.

Think it's worth remembering that Kirmond started life as a winger and imho has always been a bit lightweight even in the back row.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:23 am
FIL wrote:
I thank you (along with KevW) :ROCKS:


I think you may want to look all the way back to ~Page 5 for the first mention of his name FIL :D
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:51 am
vastman wrote:
I haven't got the stats but I reckon Peacock is a much bigger man.

Think it's worth remembering that Kirmond started life as a winger and imho has always been a bit lightweight even in the back row.


4 inches taller and half a stone heavier - and an altogether different player; Christ knows what a season at prop would do to Kirmo - but I wouldn't want it on my conscience.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:00 pm
It was just a passing comment.
The way we play we need big robust props so of course he wouldn't do it now but not all props are built that way.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:22 pm
ry21 wrote:
I think you may want to look all the way back to ~Page 5 for the first mention of his name FIL :D


Okay....a threesome it is then :HUG:

:wink:
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:43 pm
FIL wrote:
Okay....a threesome it is then :HUG:

:wink:


I think I'll leave you two to it :CROWDED:
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:24 pm
The name Pauli Pauli was being brandished around the local chippy tonight.

Don't know if there is anythung in this.

Not seen a great deal of him, but hes a big unit.

Any thoughts?
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:25 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
The name Pauli Pauli was being brandished around the local chippy tonight.

Don't know if there is anythung in this.

Not seen a great deal of him, but hes a big unit.

Any thoughts?


One of Tyler Randals pals maybe?

Not seen anything of him since he played for the Eels (2015) he had an excellent season then though
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:09 pm
A quick Wikipedia check says that he was at the Newcastle Knights in 2016 but was involved in a serious car accident in January 2017. After recovery 2017 was spent playing for the Newcastle reserve side getting back to fitness until he broke his leg in July 2017. 48 NRL appearances in three seasons.
Assuming he's back to fitness could be a Wakey type signing, a young bloke (23) with something to prove.
