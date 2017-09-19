catalanglais wrote: Hello Wakefield fans, congratulations on this season and commiserations about your last 2 unlucky defeats.

Horo is Superleague standard-unlike some of our team- but I have got to say that he is much slower this year and that he has had a lot of injuries during both years he was at Perpignan.I shall be rooting for you against Wigan

He can't be as slow as poor old Kirmo who virtually plays on one leg these days. If he can get by and he does then Horo should be fine