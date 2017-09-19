WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing, let the speculation begin

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity New signing, let the speculation begin

Post a reply
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:06 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3213
vastman wrote:
Tbf nobody looks good at Catalan this year - I wouldn't judge any player on that.

True Vasty,
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:49 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1435
vastman wrote:
Tbf nobody looks good at Catalan this year - I wouldn't judge any player on that.


Especially the ones who know they are leaving.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:54 am
NEwildcat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 412
Location: Hartlepool
Welcome to the club Justin Horo :)
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:14 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1642
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
FIL wrote:
I'm with you Kev...League Express saying that he is leaving Catalans as he has signed for another SL club. :wink:



I thank you (along with KevW) :ROCKS:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:32 pm
catalanglais Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 9:57 am
Posts: 384
Hello Wakefield fans, congratulations on this season and commiserations about your last 2 unlucky defeats.
Horo is Superleague standard-unlike some of our team- but I have got to say that he is much slower this year and that he has had a lot of injuries during both years he was at Perpignan.I shall be rooting for you against Wigan
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:52 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26217
Location: Poodle Power!
catalanglais wrote:
Hello Wakefield fans, congratulations on this season and commiserations about your last 2 unlucky defeats.
Horo is Superleague standard-unlike some of our team- but I have got to say that he is much slower this year and that he has had a lot of injuries during both years he was at Perpignan.I shall be rooting for you against Wigan


He can't be as slow as poor old Kirmo who virtually plays on one leg these days. If he can get by and he does then Horo should be fine :-)
SUPPORT SWAG...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, AKA kellyseye, B V Bob, Big lads mate, caslad75, charlie, coco the fullback, dboy, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, eric35, got there, hezza1969, huddiepuddies, JINJER, Jizzer, KevW60349, lampyboy, lifelongfan, Lupsetbull, Mr Bliss, nottinghamtiger, Oddshapeball, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, Smew, steadygetyerboots-on, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, Tricky2309, trin77, Trinity1315, Two Points, vastman, wakeyrule, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wtid71 and 649 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,6442,87976,2344,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM