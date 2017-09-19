Hello Wakefield fans, congratulations on this season and commiserations about your last 2 unlucky defeats.
Horo is Superleague standard-unlike some of our team- but I have got to say that he is much slower this year and that he has had a lot of injuries during both years he was at Perpignan.I shall be rooting for you against Wigan
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AKA kellyseye, alegend, ball-in-hand, Big lads mate, bigalf, captaincaveman, catalanglais, cocker, cosmicat, dboy, Deeencee, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, financialtimes, Five and last, frank5613, Google [Bot], JBURT82, JINJER, Kevs Head, MC_Wildcat, MKcat, Mr Bliss, nathb6, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Schunter, senoj, steadygetyerboots-on, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, The Dreadnought, The Ghost of '99, thebeagle, trin77, Trinity1315, Two Points, Upanunder, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 613 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|