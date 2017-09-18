WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing, let the speculation begin

Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:12 pm
asmadasa
Sam Tagatese on a 2 year deal would be a good move...if quota space available.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:26 pm
Redscat
Having seen that standoff Hakim Miloudi playing in the Toronto v Donny match last Saturday I wouldn't mind seeing him at Belle Vue. Unfortunately he's bound for Hull FC next year.
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:23 am
trintalk
Saying in the Sun,that we have signed Justin Horo from Catalan Dragons.Does not say how long for though.
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:33 am
Egg Banjo
I like Horo, I hope it's true. I think he'll fit in well with our current squad, he seems quite creative so I'd hope he links up well with Wood/Randell
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:52 am
number 6
Redscat wrote:
Having seen that standoff Hakim Miloudi playing in the Toronto v Donny match last Saturday I wouldn't mind seeing him at Belle Vue. Unfortunately he's bound for Hull FC next year.



Been with us a few months and just signed a 2 year deal few weeks ago.
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:04 am
PopTart
Horo is being talked about in the press now.
Seems like a good signing to me though I can't say I know loads about him.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:21 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Quite early on in this thread Musson mentioned that Tyrone Roberts still hadnt signed a new contract. As far as Im aware, he still hasnt.

I do believe that Warrington were trying to land him, but that has now gone quiet.

On facebook earlier today, they look set to sign James Maloney.

Could the door be still open?
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:26 pm
Redscat
number 6 wrote:
Been with us a few months and just signed a 2 year deal few weeks ago.


Yeah! Dual registration I Believe. Seems a good 'un number6. I liked the way he danced through four tackles against Toronto.
