WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing, let the speculation begin
Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:12 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm Posts: 3265
Sam Tagatese on a 2 year deal would be a good move...if quota space available.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:26 pm
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm Posts: 645
Having seen that standoff Hakim Miloudi playing in the Toronto v Donny match last Saturday I wouldn't mind seeing him at Belle Vue. Unfortunately he's bound for Hull FC next year.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:23 am
Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:57 am Posts: 28
Saying in the Sun,that we have signed Justin Horo from Catalan Dragons.Does not say how long for though.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:33 am
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm Posts: 497
I like Horo, I hope it's true. I think he'll fit in well with our current squad, he seems quite creative so I'd hope he links up well with Wood/Randell
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:52 am
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm Posts: 10498
Redscat wrote:
Having seen that standoff Hakim Miloudi playing in the Toronto v Donny match last Saturday I wouldn't mind seeing him at Belle Vue. Unfortunately he's bound for Hull FC next year.
Been with us a few months and just signed a 2 year deal few weeks ago.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:04 am
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am Posts: 9520 Location: wakefield
Horo is being talked about in the press now.
Seems like a good signing to me though I can't say I know loads about him.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:21 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am Posts: 1666
Quite early on in this thread Musson mentioned that Tyrone Roberts still hadnt signed a new contract. As far as Im aware, he still hasnt.
I do believe that Warrington were trying to land him, but that has now gone quiet. On facebook earlier today, they look set to sign James Maloney. Could the door be still open?
Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:26 pm
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm Posts: 645
number 6 wrote:
Been with us a few months and just signed a 2 year deal few weeks ago.
Yeah! Dual registration I Believe. Seems a good 'un number6. I liked the way he danced through four tackles against Toronto.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum:
AKA kellyseye, bigalf, Bing [Bot], braytontiger, dull nickname, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, exiledcat, FickleFingerOfFate, FIL, financialtimes, Five and last, got there, gowerthegroap, Inflatable_Armadillo, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, KevW60349, Lockers700, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mr Bliss, Mulder, musson, PopTart, Redscat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, senoj, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, The Devil's Advocate, thepimp007, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, vastman, wakefield1990, wakeytrin, WakiLeaks, wtid71 and 493 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity