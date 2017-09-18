Fair enough there regarding the quota spot, and would presume that was Williams quota spot.
Out of curiosity, Sio is out on loan, as we are the parent club here, does he still count on our quota.
If so, isn't he off contract anyway at the end of the season, and if he is, what is the likeliehood of us extending his stay.
If he is still takes up a spot, but gets released, then wouldnt that free up another spot for another player
Sio was on loan for a month at Halifax, with an option to make it permanent. I saw the months loan, as,he played on our visa until he sorted his visa out with Halifax,then the transfer becomes permanent. I'm probably miles off but seems to fit in with bringing Randell over.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.