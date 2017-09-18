WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing, let the speculation begin

Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:38 pm
Hasson is only signed until the end of the season isn't he? Difficult to know what they will do regarding him as he hasn't featured much since we signed him.

So could be a quota spot there
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:17 pm
Tricky2309 wrote:
Hasson is only signed until the end of the season isn't he? Difficult to know what they will do regarding him as he hasn't featured much since we signed him.

So could be a quota spot there

Think Hasson has a British passport.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:23 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Fair enough there regarding the quota spot, and would presume that was Williams quota spot.

Out of curiosity, Sio is out on loan, as we are the parent club here, does he still count on our quota.

If so, isn't he off contract anyway at the end of the season, and if he is, what is the likeliehood of us extending his stay.

If he is still takes up a spot, but gets released, then wouldnt that free up another spot for another player

Sio was on loan for a month at Halifax, with an option to make it permanent.
I saw the months loan, as,he played on our visa until he sorted his visa out with Halifax,then the transfer becomes permanent.
I'm probably miles off but seems to fit in with bringing Randell over.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 7:04 pm
Could be right there Fickle.

There was also Allgoods quota spot
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 7:15 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Could be right there Fickle.

There was also Allgoods quota spot

Forgot about Allgood
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 7:27 pm
Mamo?
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:00 pm
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Forgot about Allgood

Hasson took his quota spot
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:20 pm
Hasson is London born?
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:22 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Hasson is London born?


Doesn't matter, he's non fed trained
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:49 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Hasson is London born?

It does'nt matter where your born.
