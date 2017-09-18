Eastern Wildcat wrote:

Fair enough there regarding the quota spot, and would presume that was Williams quota spot.



Out of curiosity, Sio is out on loan, as we are the parent club here, does he still count on our quota.



If so, isn't he off contract anyway at the end of the season, and if he is, what is the likeliehood of us extending his stay.



If he is still takes up a spot, but gets released, then wouldnt that free up another spot for another player