Hasson is only signed until the end of the season isn't he? Difficult to know what they will do regarding him as he hasn't featured much since we signed him.
So could be a quota spot there
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: B V Bob, bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, Bull Mania, captaincaveman, cheshirecat57, cocker, djcool, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, exiledcat, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, lifelongfan, malpalu, Mardylad, PopTart, REDWHITEANDBLUE, ricardo07, senoj, The Avenger, Towns88, trin77, Wakefield No 1, wakefield1990, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yahoo [Bot], Yosemite Sam and 504 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|