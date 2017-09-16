WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing, let the speculation begin

Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:59 am
I can guarantee one thing. All the experts on here who know far more than any of our coaching staff will rubbish the signing.

It's already started on another thread.

Then in six month time they will be on here saying they are happy to eat humble pie.

Some of them must love the taste they virtually live on the stuff :-)
SUPPORT SWAG...
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:29 am
Would be happy with Luke Walsh tbh.

When he first came to Saints he was really good for them in that first year, and then broke his ankle, then didnt quite make the same impact.

At Catalans he is playing in a struggling side, which is probably impacting his form.

Could be a good move for both parties
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:33 am
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Would be happy with Luke Walsh tbh.

When he first came to Saints he was really good for them in that first year, and then broke his ankle, then didnt quite make the same impact.

At Catalans he is playing in a struggling side, which is probably impacting his form.

Could be a good move for both parties

Agree, a good player but like what's been said earlier going to Salford.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:02 pm
Luke GALE

TIMELINE
Chairman announces big signing with four letter name (statement of intent)
Castleford immediately announce Luke Gale is out for remainder of the season
Gales ready made replacement, Jacob Trueman, scores a hatrick in his debut at Wigan
Gale announced as Wakefield player after Grand Final

;-)
Last edited by The Avenger on Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:16 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:07 pm
The Avenger wrote:
Scott GALE

TIMELINE
Chairman announces big signing with four letter name (statement of intent)
Castleford immediately announce Scott Gale is out for remainder of the season
Gales ready made replacement, Jacob Trueman, scores a hatrick in his debut at Wigan
Gale announced as Wakefield player after Grand Final

;-)

Who's Scott Gale?
The only Scott Gale I know played for Balmain and Hull in the late 80s early 90s and unfortunately is no longer with us.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:15 pm
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Who's Scott Gale?
The only Scott Gale I know played for Balmain and Hull in the late 80s early 90s and unfortunately is no longer with us.


Sorry meant Luke obviously (edited)
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:12 pm
Perhaps the big signing he was making was the tenancy agreement for a new Wakefield District Community Stadium........

That would show we're not standing still, and we'd certainly need a bigger backing to fill it and make it viable
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:20 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Would be happy with Luke Walsh tbh.

When he first came to Saints he was really good for them in that first year, and then broke his ankle, then didnt quite make the same impact.

At Catalans he is playing in a struggling side, which is probably impacting his form.

Could be a good move for both parties

Won't have an overseas spot available once Horo is announced.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:38 pm
Horo has a bit of Bill Ashurst about him. His hair, just needs a bit of Brylcreme (does it still exist?).
A mop that Luke Gale would kill for?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
