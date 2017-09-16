I can guarantee one thing. All the experts on here who know far more than any of our coaching staff will rubbish the signing.
It's already started on another thread.
Then in six month time they will be on here saying they are happy to eat humble pie.
Some of them must love the taste they virtually live on the stuff
