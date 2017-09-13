Eastern Wildcat wrote:

No. I would rather him stay in the centres. It could be an option later in his career. A lot move into the back row later on.



How about continuing giving Annakin an extended run, or even Hassan could develop into a dangerous back rower. He has the size. People forget we have Jordy too as well as Batch.



Would rather we get extra props and an extra half back first if Williams is going home. Think those positions more important.



Going back to back rowers anybody heard how Molloy is these days. Hes off contract end of the year, but had heard his niggling injury was quite bad