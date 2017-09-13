WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing, let the speculation begin

Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:35 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26205
Location: Poodle Power!
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
No. I would rather him stay in the centres. It could be an option later in his career. A lot move into the back row later on.

How about continuing giving Annakin an extended run, or even Hassan could develop into a dangerous back rower. He has the size. People forget we have Jordy too as well as Batch.

Would rather we get extra props and an extra half back first if Williams is going home. Think those positions more important.

Going back to back rowers anybody heard how Molloy is these days. Hes off contract end of the year, but had heard his niggling injury was quite bad


What people forget is that Crowther is only 20 or 21?, you wouldn't really expect him to be a regular for another year or so. Batchelor is a bit of a freak, very young to be a pack regular but he may well be next year (injury permitting)
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:41 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1651
No Vasty, you wouldnt, and as a forward, they dont usuay mature until about 25.

That said, there has been some good young forwards come through, and being regulars at a young age.

Recent ones that spring to mind are Bateman and Whitehead
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:44 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26205
Location: Poodle Power!
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
No Vasty, you wouldnt, and as a forward, they dont usuay mature until about 25.

That said, there has been some good young forwards come through, and being regulars at a young age.

Recent ones that spring to mind are Bateman and Whitehead


Thats my point really, Batchelor is a bit of a freak in a good way, Crowther looks more conventional, his time will come.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:02 pm
asmadasa
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3264
The Dreadnought wrote:
Feel sorry for Molloy plagued by injuries most of his career but has always put in 100%. Don't think he is with us/will be with us next year.
We need another a young halfback (whether from academy or elsewhere)prop or two and a backrower for next year IMO.

Thought I'd read somewhere that Molloy had been released...
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:07 pm
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2115
If the new signing happens to be Justin Horo, I hope he puts himself about like he did in the last 10 minutes of tonight's game, as upto then, Louis Anderson was the better 2nd rower.
On a different point, where's Ben Harrison these days?
