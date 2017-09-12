WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing, let the speculation begin

Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:39 am
Think we need another clue daddycool :)
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:09 pm
KevW60349 wrote:
HORO, New Zealand born Justin Horo has got to be the new signing, we desperately need strengthening in the back row for 2018 with Hadley going back to Hull F.C. and Danny Kirmond getting on now and injury prone. Looks likely to leave Catalans so must be in line for us i reckon.


I'm with you Kev...League Express saying that he is leaving Catalans as he has signed for another SL club. :wink:
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:22 pm
Its batchelors year next year so i would be surprised if it was horo if im honest. Wouldnt be suprised if he ks KR bound
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:34 am
nathb6 wrote:
Its batchelors year next year so i would be surprised if it was horo if im honest. Wouldnt be suprised if he ks KR bound


We look like we're definitely losing Hadley though and I don't know about Kirmo - is he still contracted for next year too?
Potentially we need 2 replacement 2nd rowers - Batch can be one but what about the other???
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:47 am
If it is a 2nd rower then I would like it to be a strike 2nd rower who can burst the line like Kirmo used to do circa 2012 and 2013.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:16 pm
Ashurst does that but we need someone who can do it on the other side. That said Batch is good enough to do this and has potential to be a way better player than Kirmond.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:44 pm
There was a rumour going about not so long back about falling outs at Warrington and various players wanting out - Chris Hill would be a massive statement of intent.. I know every other team in the league would be looking at him, but we can dream!

Never been impressed by Horo at Catalans really, would be an ok signing but not one that jumps out as anything out of the ordinary.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:46 pm
Fordy wrote:
We look like we're definitely losing Hadley though and I don't know about Kirmo - is he still contracted for next year too?
Potentially we need 2 replacement 2nd rowers - Batch can be one but what about the other???

I'm still not too convinced about that, I can accept the over the cap issue to a point, but he was still on the salary cap when he was injured so what changed when he came back to fitness, he's played brilliantly for us since he came on a month's loan basis and Radford could have shuffled his reserves about at some other clubs to accommodate him at any time, maybe I'm over thinking it I don't know.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 3:09 pm
chissitt wrote:
I'm still not too convinced about that, I can accept the over the cap issue to a point, but he was still on the salary cap when he was injured so what changed when he came back to fitness, he's played brilliantly for us since he came on a month's loan basis and Radford could have shuffled his reserves about at some other clubs to accommodate him at any time, maybe I'm over thinking it I don't know.


Hadley has done well for us this year, but he will play a bigger part in Hull for years to come. This was, I suspect, a deal of convenience for both parties more than a season long trial. Hull needed space on their cap this year, with some big names leaving at the end of the season will have space to put him in from 2018.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 3:14 pm
chissitt wrote:
I'm still not too convinced about that, I can accept the over the cap issue to a point, but he was still on the salary cap when he was injured so what changed when he came back to fitness, he's played brilliantly for us since he came on a month's loan basis and Radford could have shuffled his reserves about at some other clubs to accommodate him at any time, maybe I'm over thinking it I don't know.


Players only count on the salary cap once they have played a game in the season. To my recollection Hadley hasn't played for Hull in an official game this year (excluding friendlies). It's also based on your top 25 earners, so younger/ some very fringe players may not even count
