KevW60349 wrote:
HORO, New Zealand born Justin Horo has got to be the new signing, we desperately need strengthening in the back row for 2018 with Hadley going back to Hull F.C. and Danny Kirmond getting on now and injury prone. Looks likely to leave Catalans so must be in line for us i reckon.
I'm with you Kev...League Express saying that he is leaving Catalans as he has signed for another SL club.
Its batchelors year next year so i would be surprised if it was horo if im honest. Wouldnt be suprised if he ks KR bound
We look like we're definitely losing Hadley though and I don't know about Kirmo - is he still contracted for next year too? Potentially we need 2 replacement 2nd rowers - Batch can be one but what about the other???
There was a rumour going about not so long back about falling outs at Warrington and various players wanting out - Chris Hill would be a massive statement of intent.. I know every other team in the league would be looking at him, but we can dream!
Never been impressed by Horo at Catalans really, would be an ok signing but not one that jumps out as anything out of the ordinary.
I'm still not too convinced about that, I can accept the over the cap issue to a point, but he was still on the salary cap when he was injured so what changed when he came back to fitness, he's played brilliantly for us since he came on a month's loan basis and Radford could have shuffled his reserves about at some other clubs to accommodate him at any time, maybe I'm over thinking it I don't know.
Hadley has done well for us this year, but he will play a bigger part in Hull for years to come. This was, I suspect, a deal of convenience for both parties more than a season long trial. Hull needed space on their cap this year, with some big names leaving at the end of the season will have space to put him in from 2018.
I'm still not too convinced about that, I can accept the over the cap issue to a point, but he was still on the salary cap when he was injured so what changed when he came back to fitness, he's played brilliantly for us since he came on a month's loan basis and Radford could have shuffled his reserves about at some other clubs to accommodate him at any time, maybe I'm over thinking it I don't know.
Players only count on the salary cap once they have played a game in the season. To my recollection Hadley hasn't played for Hull in an official game this year (excluding friendlies). It's also based on your top 25 earners, so younger/ some very fringe players may not even count
