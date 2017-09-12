nathb6 wrote: Its batchelors year next year so i would be surprised if it was horo if im honest. Wouldnt be suprised if he ks KR bound

We look like we're definitely losing Hadley though and I don't know about Kirmo - is he still contracted for next year too?Potentially we need 2 replacement 2nd rowers - Batch can be one but what about the other???