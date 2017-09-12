WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing, let the speculation begin

Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:39 am
musson
Think we need another clue daddycool :)
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:09 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
KevW60349 wrote:
HORO, New Zealand born Justin Horo has got to be the new signing, we desperately need strengthening in the back row for 2018 with Hadley going back to Hull F.C. and Danny Kirmond getting on now and injury prone. Looks likely to leave Catalans so must be in line for us i reckon.


I'm with you Kev...League Express saying that he is leaving Catalans as he has signed for another SL club. :wink:
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:22 pm
nathb6

Its batchelors year next year so i would be surprised if it was horo if im honest. Wouldnt be suprised if he ks KR bound
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:34 am
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
nathb6 wrote:
Its batchelors year next year so i would be surprised if it was horo if im honest. Wouldnt be suprised if he ks KR bound


We look like we're definitely losing Hadley though and I don't know about Kirmo - is he still contracted for next year too?
Potentially we need 2 replacement 2nd rowers - Batch can be one but what about the other???
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:47 am
altofts wildcat
Bronze RLFANS Member
If it is a 2nd rower then I would like it to be a strike 2nd rower who can burst the line like Kirmo used to do circa 2012 and 2013.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:16 pm
supercat
Ashurst does that but we need someone who can do it on the other side. That said Batch is good enough to do this and has potential to be a way better player than Kirmond.
