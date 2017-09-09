WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing, let the speculation begin

Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:44 am
musson
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 550
we don't know which league said mystery player is in
Or if he is off contract or not

The below is all the Nrl players off contract at the end of this season
There are plenty of 4 letter players in there
I Love how daddy cool gets the speculation going between matches :) :)


BRISBANE BRONCOS

Joe Boyce, Darius Boyd, Mitchell Dodds, Salesi Funaki, Jonus Pearson, Marion Seve, Travis Waddell

7 players off contract

CANBERRA RAIDERS

Lachlan Croker, Bill Cullen, Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Jeff Lima, Makahesi Makatoa, Scott Sorensen, Dave Taylor

7 players off contract

CANTERBURY-BANKSTOWN BULLDOGS

Michael Doolan, Rod Griffin, Andy Saunders, Chase Stanley

4 players off contract

CRONULLA SHARKS

Adam Clydsdale, Chris Heighington, Jeremy Latimore, Joseph Paulo, Sam Tagataese, Tony Williams

6 players off contract

GOLD COAST TITANS

Nathaniel Peteru, Eddy Pettybourne, Tyrone Roberts, Ryan Simpkins, Oshae Tuiasau, William Zillman

6 players off contract

MANLY SEA EAGLES

Billy Bainbridge, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jorge Taufua, Johnnie Walker

4 players off contract

MELBOURNE STORM

Cooper Cronk, Slade Griffin, Jeremy Hawkins, Nate Myles, Mark Nicholls, Billy Slater, Shem Tatupu

7 players off contract

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS

Matthew Allwood, Ryan Hoffman, Jacob Lillyman, Bodene Thompson, Albert Vete

5 players off contract

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS

David Bhana, Brendan Elliot, Jaelen Feeney, Jacob Gagan, Tom Hughes, Peter Mata'utia, Pauli Pauli, Will Pearsall, Josh Starling, Jack Stockwell, Luke Yates

11 players off contract

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS

Patrick Kaufusi, Blake Leary, Ben Spina

3 players off contract

PARRAMATTA EELS

John Folau, David Gower, George Jennings, Willis Meehan, Cody Nelson, Marata Niukore, Rory O'Brien, Frank Pritchard, Scott Schulte, Honeti Tuha, Joseph Ualesi, Matthew Woods

12 players off contract

PENRITH PANTHERS

Darren Nicholls, Tony Satini

2 players off contract

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS

Jack Gosiewski, John Sutton

2 players off contract

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS

Levi Dodd, Kalifa Faifai Loa, Yaw Kiti Glymin, Siliva Havili, Jacob Hind, Drew Hutchison, Jake Marketo, Will Matthews, Josh McCrone, Izaac Thompson

10 players off contract

SYDNEY ROOSTERS

Brenden Santi, Chris Smith, Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck

3 players off contract

WESTS TIGERS

Watson Heleta

1 players off contract
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:35 pm
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2110
There was a bloke at the game on Thursday, who was giving some post match comments,whose surname has 4 letters and is on the bench for HKR this afternoon.
On further reflection,it can't be who I'm on about, as he's Cumbrian.
