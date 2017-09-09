we don't know which league said mystery player is inOr if he is off contract or notThe below is all the Nrl players off contract at the end of this seasonThere are plenty of 4 letter players in thereI Love how daddy cool gets the speculation going between matchesBRISBANE BRONCOSJoe Boyce, Darius Boyd, Mitchell Dodds, Salesi Funaki, Jonus Pearson, Marion Seve, Travis Waddell7 players off contractCANBERRA RAIDERSLachlan Croker, Bill Cullen, Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Jeff Lima, Makahesi Makatoa, Scott Sorensen, Dave Taylor7 players off contractCANTERBURY-BANKSTOWN BULLDOGSMichael Doolan, Rod Griffin, Andy Saunders, Chase Stanley4 players off contractCRONULLA SHARKSAdam Clydsdale, Chris Heighington, Jeremy Latimore, Joseph Paulo, Sam Tagataese, Tony Williams6 players off contractGOLD COAST TITANSNathaniel Peteru, Eddy Pettybourne, Tyrone Roberts, Ryan Simpkins, Oshae Tuiasau, William Zillman6 players off contractMANLY SEA EAGLESBilly Bainbridge, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jorge Taufua, Johnnie Walker4 players off contractMELBOURNE STORMCooper Cronk, Slade Griffin, Jeremy Hawkins, Nate Myles, Mark Nicholls, Billy Slater, Shem Tatupu7 players off contractNEW ZEALAND WARRIORSMatthew Allwood, Ryan Hoffman, Jacob Lillyman, Bodene Thompson, Albert Vete5 players off contractNEWCASTLE KNIGHTSDavid Bhana, Brendan Elliot, Jaelen Feeney, Jacob Gagan, Tom Hughes, Peter Mata'utia, Pauli Pauli, Will Pearsall, Josh Starling, Jack Stockwell, Luke Yates11 players off contractNORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYSPatrick Kaufusi, Blake Leary, Ben Spina3 players off contractPARRAMATTA EELSJohn Folau, David Gower, George Jennings, Willis Meehan, Cody Nelson, Marata Niukore, Rory O'Brien, Frank Pritchard, Scott Schulte, Honeti Tuha, Joseph Ualesi, Matthew Woods12 players off contractPENRITH PANTHERSDarren Nicholls, Tony Satini2 players off contractSOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHSJack Gosiewski, John Sutton2 players off contractST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONSLevi Dodd, Kalifa Faifai Loa, Yaw Kiti Glymin, Siliva Havili, Jacob Hind, Drew Hutchison, Jake Marketo, Will Matthews, Josh McCrone, Izaac Thompson10 players off contractSYDNEY ROOSTERSBrenden Santi, Chris Smith, Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck3 players off contractWESTS TIGERSWatson Heleta1 players off contract