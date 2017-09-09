we don't know which league said mystery player is in
Or if he is off contract or not
The below is all the Nrl players off contract at the end of this season
There are plenty of 4 letter players in there
I Love how daddy cool gets the speculation going between matches
BRISBANE BRONCOS
Joe Boyce, Darius Boyd, Mitchell Dodds, Salesi Funaki, Jonus Pearson, Marion Seve, Travis Waddell
7 players off contract
CANBERRA RAIDERS
Lachlan Croker, Bill Cullen, Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Jeff Lima, Makahesi Makatoa, Scott Sorensen, Dave Taylor
7 players off contract
CANTERBURY-BANKSTOWN BULLDOGS
Michael Doolan, Rod Griffin, Andy Saunders, Chase Stanley
4 players off contract
CRONULLA SHARKS
Adam Clydsdale, Chris Heighington, Jeremy Latimore, Joseph Paulo, Sam Tagataese, Tony Williams
6 players off contract
GOLD COAST TITANS
Nathaniel Peteru, Eddy Pettybourne, Tyrone Roberts, Ryan Simpkins, Oshae Tuiasau, William Zillman
6 players off contract
MANLY SEA EAGLES
Billy Bainbridge, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jorge Taufua, Johnnie Walker
4 players off contract
MELBOURNE STORM
Cooper Cronk, Slade Griffin, Jeremy Hawkins, Nate Myles, Mark Nicholls, Billy Slater, Shem Tatupu
7 players off contract
NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS
Matthew Allwood, Ryan Hoffman, Jacob Lillyman, Bodene Thompson, Albert Vete
5 players off contract
NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS
David Bhana, Brendan Elliot, Jaelen Feeney, Jacob Gagan, Tom Hughes, Peter Mata'utia, Pauli Pauli, Will Pearsall, Josh Starling, Jack Stockwell, Luke Yates
11 players off contract
NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS
Patrick Kaufusi, Blake Leary, Ben Spina
3 players off contract
PARRAMATTA EELS
John Folau, David Gower, George Jennings, Willis Meehan, Cody Nelson, Marata Niukore, Rory O'Brien, Frank Pritchard, Scott Schulte, Honeti Tuha, Joseph Ualesi, Matthew Woods
12 players off contract
PENRITH PANTHERS
Darren Nicholls, Tony Satini
2 players off contract
SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS
Jack Gosiewski, John Sutton
2 players off contract
ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS
Levi Dodd, Kalifa Faifai Loa, Yaw Kiti Glymin, Siliva Havili, Jacob Hind, Drew Hutchison, Jake Marketo, Will Matthews, Josh McCrone, Izaac Thompson
10 players off contract
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Brenden Santi, Chris Smith, Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck
3 players off contract
WESTS TIGERS
Watson Heleta
1 players off contract
Or if he is off contract or not
The below is all the Nrl players off contract at the end of this season
There are plenty of 4 letter players in there
I Love how daddy cool gets the speculation going between matches
BRISBANE BRONCOS
Joe Boyce, Darius Boyd, Mitchell Dodds, Salesi Funaki, Jonus Pearson, Marion Seve, Travis Waddell
7 players off contract
CANBERRA RAIDERS
Lachlan Croker, Bill Cullen, Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Jeff Lima, Makahesi Makatoa, Scott Sorensen, Dave Taylor
7 players off contract
CANTERBURY-BANKSTOWN BULLDOGS
Michael Doolan, Rod Griffin, Andy Saunders, Chase Stanley
4 players off contract
CRONULLA SHARKS
Adam Clydsdale, Chris Heighington, Jeremy Latimore, Joseph Paulo, Sam Tagataese, Tony Williams
6 players off contract
GOLD COAST TITANS
Nathaniel Peteru, Eddy Pettybourne, Tyrone Roberts, Ryan Simpkins, Oshae Tuiasau, William Zillman
6 players off contract
MANLY SEA EAGLES
Billy Bainbridge, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jorge Taufua, Johnnie Walker
4 players off contract
MELBOURNE STORM
Cooper Cronk, Slade Griffin, Jeremy Hawkins, Nate Myles, Mark Nicholls, Billy Slater, Shem Tatupu
7 players off contract
NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS
Matthew Allwood, Ryan Hoffman, Jacob Lillyman, Bodene Thompson, Albert Vete
5 players off contract
NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS
David Bhana, Brendan Elliot, Jaelen Feeney, Jacob Gagan, Tom Hughes, Peter Mata'utia, Pauli Pauli, Will Pearsall, Josh Starling, Jack Stockwell, Luke Yates
11 players off contract
NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS
Patrick Kaufusi, Blake Leary, Ben Spina
3 players off contract
PARRAMATTA EELS
John Folau, David Gower, George Jennings, Willis Meehan, Cody Nelson, Marata Niukore, Rory O'Brien, Frank Pritchard, Scott Schulte, Honeti Tuha, Joseph Ualesi, Matthew Woods
12 players off contract
PENRITH PANTHERS
Darren Nicholls, Tony Satini
2 players off contract
SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS
Jack Gosiewski, John Sutton
2 players off contract
ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS
Levi Dodd, Kalifa Faifai Loa, Yaw Kiti Glymin, Siliva Havili, Jacob Hind, Drew Hutchison, Jake Marketo, Will Matthews, Josh McCrone, Izaac Thompson
10 players off contract
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Brenden Santi, Chris Smith, Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck
3 players off contract
WESTS TIGERS
Watson Heleta
1 players off contract