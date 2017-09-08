WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing, let the speculation begin

Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:06 pm
Dean is only four letters!
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:11 pm
Only quoting on what I'd heard, of which, I always take with a pinch of salt.

The Cumbrian, via Leeds is more believable, but the obvious one is contracted anyway
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:02 pm
Would have also thought not having any major shirt sponsorship money in for about 7-8 4months, with the Eric France debacle, would have had a major factor too, and which on top of that, the club continued to make signings.

The latter not being your doing Daddycool, but at the same time, the decisions, of the, then directors.

These were business decisions by directors and not, those of the likes of me.

As a fan of the club for more than 35 years, seeing the club struggle as they were, was upsetting, even more so, whem I didnt have the powers to stop it.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:47 am
Taai?
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:51 am
Thought he'd just signed again for Giants?

How's about Fifita's brother ANDY?
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:59 am
Thought he'd just signed again for Giants?

How's about Fifita's brother ANDY?


Last I saw taai was out of contract at end of season and was to make a decision about his future shortly and hence me putting him as a guess
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM