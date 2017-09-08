WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing, let the speculation begin

Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 3:49 pm
LyndsayGill
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1652
Murgan wrote:
B O Y D

After last night, some of the more extreme fans would be happy with a new fullback...certainly counts as major as well.


Getting a bit long in the tooth now is Les.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 4:03 pm
TwistTheMellonMan
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 9:26 am
Posts: 324
Sandal Cat wrote:
I know he would not be everyones choice but I think Todd Carney would be fantastic for us.

Great kicking game, can play half back and loose forward, can run a game and kick a goal as well.
Really have you told him this as he's been completely outhalfed by numerous average halves and has showed nothing bar from a few flashes that he warrants the 100k plus contract he's on at Salford and was on at Catalans.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 4:12 pm
Sandal Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3058
TwistTheMellonMan wrote:
Really have you told him this as he's been completely outhalfed by numerous average halves and has showed nothing bar from a few flashes that he warrants the 100k plus contract he's on at Salford and was on at Catalans.


Opinions are like bum holes we all have one. Not privy to players salaries so no idea of his salary but unlike you I would have us sign him in in instant. As I say opinions.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 5:09 pm
TwistTheMellonMan
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 9:26 am
Posts: 324
Opinions are opinions but the fact is watching him this year he's been awful. Honestly he's no better at all the way he's playing better than Liam Finn.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 5:16 pm
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6993
LyndsayGill wrote:
or this,

HESS (not Rudolph) Coen Hess N QLD second rower.

Eastern Wildcat wrote:
On top of this, I have also heard that we are in talks with an ex State Of Origin Prop and also a back rower from North Queensland.

Maybe Eastern Wildcat's bit of news might have some truth to it :D
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:11 pm
Redscat
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 634
LUKE GAYLE cos he wants another League Leader's trophy next season.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:48 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1632
Yes could be.

The person that gave me the info didnt know the name of the back rower concerned.

He also mentioned another hooker, which I dismissed as weve just signed Randell. He said as well as Randell. Could we looking at maybe playing him in the halves. That is why I threw Roby into the mix.

The more I read the wording of the initial tweet, and the bit about needing bigger backing, to me it is either a player on a high salary OR someone contracted, who we are looking to pay off the contract so to speak.
