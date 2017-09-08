Yes could be.
The person that gave me the info didnt know the name of the back rower concerned.
He also mentioned another hooker, which I dismissed as weve just signed Randell. He said as well as Randell. Could we looking at maybe playing him in the halves. That is why I threw Roby into the mix.
The more I read the wording of the initial tweet, and the bit about needing bigger backing, to me it is either a player on a high salary OR someone contracted, who we are looking to pay off the contract so to speak.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Adam_Harrison9, borocat, brettoncat, Bullsmad, cocker, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Joe Banjo, MC_Wildcat, Mr. Zucchini Head, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Schunter, Slugger McBatt, Towns88, Trinity1315, wakefield1990, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 215 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity