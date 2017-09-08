Yes could be.



The person that gave me the info didnt know the name of the back rower concerned.



He also mentioned another hooker, which I dismissed as weve just signed Randell. He said as well as Randell. Could we looking at maybe playing him in the halves. That is why I threw Roby into the mix.



The more I read the wording of the initial tweet, and the bit about needing bigger backing, to me it is either a player on a high salary OR someone contracted, who we are looking to pay off the contract so to speak.