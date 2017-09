TwistTheMellonMan wrote: Really have you told him this as he's been completely outhalfed by numerous average halves and has showed nothing bar from a few flashes that he warrants the 100k plus contract he's on at Salford and was on at Catalans.

Opinions are like bum holes we all have one. Not privy to players salaries so no idea of his salary but unlike you I would have us sign him in in instant. As I say opinions.