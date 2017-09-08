WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing, let the speculation begin

New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 1:47 pm
JINJER






MC tweeted this this morning.
"We aren't standing still as our next signing will show. But we need bigger backing"
He also said the player in question would be announced "when the paperwork is sorted"
Any ideas? A back? Forward?
Overseas? The British game?
No Amor in the St's team last night.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 1:53 pm
altofts wildcat





If its paperwork to be sorted the chances are it is an overseas player who would take Williams' quota spot.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 1:58 pm
Big lads mate




Wally Lewis :thumb:
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 2:01 pm
chissitt




If paperwork is involved then the obvious choice would be an overseas player, it could be the ex state of origin prop or the Cowboy's second rower Eastern Wildcat alluded to, guess we'll just have to wait and see, one things for sure Mr. Carter seems impressed with him.
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 2:04 pm
chissitt




Big lads mate wrote:
Wally Lewis :thumb:

Heard it from a reliable source he's deffo signed for Catalans next season.
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 2:06 pm
Egg Banjo





We've not had a good Andrew Fifita rumour for a while
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 2:09 pm
musson




Tyrone Roberts still not signed a contract

V talented scrum half
Out of favour in the half at the titans
Player with Randall too
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 2:18 pm
Big lads mate




chissitt wrote:
Heard it from a reliable source he's deffo signed for Catalans next season.

:lol: wouldn't surprise me, they've tried everything else.
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 2:19 pm
newgroundb4wakey




[quote="JINJER"]MC tweeted this this morning.
"We aren't standing still as our next signing will show. But we need bigger backing"
He also said the player in question would be announced "when the paperwork is sorted"
Any ideas? A back? Forward?
Overseas? The British game?
No Amor in the St's team last night.[/quote]

No Lynch in Cas squad either. :D
Re: New signing, let the speculation begin
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 2:52 pm
Eastern Wildcat




To me, the way its worded, it does sound like a major one.

Only time will tell.

Users browsing this forum: acko, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, cocker, DAVE@CAS1990, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, eric35, got there, Kevs Head, KevW60349, King Street Cat, lampyboy, Mable_Syrup, musson, nadera78, newgroundb4wakey, NEwildcat, PHe, RWB, takethetwo, The Devil's Advocate, tigersteve, WF Rhino, wrencat1873, year of the viking and 246 guests

