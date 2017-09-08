MC tweeted this this morning.
"We aren't standing still as our next signing will show. But we need bigger backing"
He also said the player in question would be announced "when the paperwork is sorted"
Any ideas? A back? Forward?
Overseas? The British game?
No Amor in the St's team last night.
