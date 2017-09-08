Some of the comments last night on social media regarding certain players was unreal.



Yes it was a frustrating night in the end, but two years ago we were in the MPG, and the threat of no club was real. Even last year, we were rock bottom about 8 games in.



Fast forward to now, potentially 3 wins, and we could be at Old Trafford. Be loud, be proud and be loyal, and get behind this team. Really need to get the city behind the club to increase crowds. This increases revenue streams, which in turn, gives us a higher cap spend, making the club even more competetive, so seasons like this, and matchdays like last night happen more often.