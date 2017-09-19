The writing was on the wall for this season from before we played Leeds in the cup. There were some brief hopes of a revival but one step forward was soon greeted with one step back. Any chances of promotion were based on hope rather than expectation.
The biggest mistake for me was not getting the half-backs right from the outset. Whatever level you play at, the half-backs are key. Sorting this would certainly be one of my priorities in 2018.
This may sound harsh but it's been a while since we had a quality half back. None of the players currently available rate that accolade.
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am Posts: 1527 Location: In the heart of Doncaster
hally's hot air wrote:
I still pinch myself thinking of the gale/briggs combo we had!
We can often look back at the past with rose-tinted glasses but those two were a truly class act. It's been great to see Luke go on to achieve the success he has. Kyle Briggs never quite developed in the same way but they were awesome for us.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.