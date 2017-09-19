Double Movement wrote:

The writing was on the wall for this season from before we played Leeds in the cup. There were some brief hopes of a revival but one step forward was soon greeted with one step back. Any chances of promotion were based on hope rather than expectation.



The biggest mistake for me was not getting the half-backs right from the outset. Whatever level you play at, the half-backs are key. Sorting this would certainly be one of my priorities in 2018.