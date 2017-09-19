WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - In The Dugout 8.9.17

Re: In The Dugout 8.9.17
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:08 pm
hally's hot air wrote:
Got a feeling this week's in the dugout is going to be tasty!


Not convinced that there will be one.
Re: In The Dugout 8.9.17
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:15 pm
Double Movement wrote:
The writing was on the wall for this season from before we played Leeds in the cup. There were some brief hopes of a revival but one step forward was soon greeted with one step back. Any chances of promotion were based on hope rather than expectation.

The biggest mistake for me was not getting the half-backs right from the outset. Whatever level you play at, the half-backs are key. Sorting this would certainly be one of my priorities in 2018.


This may sound harsh but it's been a while since we had a quality half back. None of the players currently available rate that accolade.
Re: In The Dugout 8.9.17
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:17 pm
Wanderer wrote:
This may sound harsh but it's been a while since we had a quality half back. None of the players currently available rate that accolade.

I still pinch myself thinking of the gale/briggs combo we had!
Re: In The Dugout 8.9.17
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:19 pm
Wanderer wrote:
This may sound harsh but it's been a while since we had a quality half back. None of the players currently available rate that accolade.


I don't think it's any coincidence that our most successful season was when Paul Cooke was playing and guiding us around the field.
Re: In The Dugout 8.9.17
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:22 pm
hally's hot air wrote:
I still pinch myself thinking of the gale/briggs combo we had!


We can often look back at the past with rose-tinted glasses but those two were a truly class act. It's been great to see Luke go on to achieve the success he has. Kyle Briggs never quite developed in the same way but they were awesome for us.
Re: In The Dugout 8.9.17
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:11 pm
Nothing on the Dons web site yet.Guess they must STILL be travelling home.
Re: In The Dugout 8.9.17
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:20 pm
Or maybe carl is still fuming with the lack of fans we brought over to Toronto?
