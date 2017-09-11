WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 v Halifax

Re: 19 v Halifax
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:32 pm
northernbloke
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 274
Having watched most games at home this season and a few away, we have deserved every penalty against us, as a team we have a poor tackle technique which means we invariably end up on the back foot on defence trying to slow the game down, on the flip side we very seldom win the tackle, usually ending up with a slow ptb hence not forcing the penalty. Refs only call what they see! Teams can win penalties, we are not very good at it simple.
Not seen one game yet where it's not been balanced, and that's from me as a London fan,
Re: 19 v Halifax
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:38 pm
Call Me God
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 41
northernbloke wrote:
Having watched most games at home this season and a few away, we have deserved every penalty against us, as a team we have a poor tackle technique which means we invariably end up on the back foot on defence trying to slow the game down, on the flip side we very seldom win the tackle, usually ending up with a slow ptb hence not forcing the penalty. Refs only call what they see! Teams can win penalties, we are not very good at it simple.
Not seen one game yet where it's not been balanced, and that's from me as a London fan,


The point isn't whether or not we deserve to be penalised, but instead whether or not the referees are consistent in pinging both sides for the same stuff? I agree we lack "bulk" in the middle of the park and therefore don't win the tackle area contests more often than not, but it is still a discussion worth having in regards to other areas of a match where we get pinged. Offside is a great example...the tackle area is just one facet of the game where we are lacking. Line speed we are streets ahead of most other sides, yet we get hammered away from home for supposed offsides.....
Re: 19 v Halifax
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:47 pm
northernbloke
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 274
Not seen any supposed offsides, only actual offsides. And I say again, every game I have seen the refs just penalise what they see.
Re: 19 v Halifax
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:20 am
PC Plum
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 1030
Location: Balamoray
northernbloke wrote:
Not seen any supposed offsides, only actual offsides. And I say again, every game I have seen the refs just penalise what they see.


Or don't penalise what they don't see or choose not to see.
Re: 19 v Halifax
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:54 am
brian2
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1636
northernbloke↓
Re: 19 v Halifax
Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:47 pm
Not seen any supposed offsides, only actual offsides. And I say again, every game I have seen the refs just penalise what they see.

What? In every game you have seen every, and I mean every penalty against us has been totally and fully justified? All referees have halos above their heads and they are appalled that the London broncos are the only team who ever question their perfect decisions?

I am not a referee and therefore I have read your posts respectfully and have not responded so far, but I think you are going way 0TT. I would never allege that referees are corrupt, but they are human and therefore , just like all of us capable of mistakes, and more importantly -petty bias. Big teams/big players have always benefitted from this. In the main home teams benefit. We have all witnessed games where the penalty count is massively in favour of one team and then is 'corrected' in the last 15 minutes in favour of the beaten team, stats do lie.

So I accept 80% of what you say, but please get off the high horse
Re: 19 v Halifax
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:48 am
northernbloke
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 274
Not on a high horse!
i have always said refs are human, they will make mistakes, and yes decision making is effected and they will have an unconscious bias at times. The unconscious bias I have also talked about, if players are constantly bleating in your ear, then they will not get the rub of the green and if it's a 50/50 the call will be effected. I have never denied that. But I stand by my words I have never seen any penalties given to either team that you could not say yep I see why he gave that.
As for crowd influence, Hull KR game would have see every ptb penalised for offside, they weren't why because the ref was not influenced at all.
They are human just like players! They make mistakes! They discuss there decisions as a team and admit when they know they made the wrong call. But I don't know any that have petty bias as you phrase it, they just call what they see.
Re: 19 v Halifax
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:22 pm
brian2
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1636
Petty bias - probably wrong word. What I mean some teams and some players are always given the benefit of the doubt because of their reputation - individual or collective. There are players past and present who constantly backchatted referees and were not penalised or ignored because of who they are/were.

My point was are you really saying that all season you have never seen a penalty given and thought 'that doesn't look right?' Because I believe there have been countless, some against us and some where I thought we were lucky? Just think your 110% defence of referees goes too far - I agree they are human, we all make mistakes, it's a thankless job, but they can spoil games.........
Re: 19 v Halifax
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:33 pm
itsmeagain
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 241
Well said Brian2. Suppose the touch judge and ref didnt see the blatant shadowing on sunday either
Re: 19 v Halifax
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:42 am
northernbloke
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 274
Talking of backchat, one of the things I was always told when reffing was use of appropriate language towards players, never swear etc which makes sense. A was chatting to a senior ref about this and how to deal with the gobby "scrum half or hooker" told me a story about Danny brough, got all indignant when the ref told him in direct terms to STFU and gather up his teddies that he was chucking out of his Priam all the time.
Re any shadow on Sunday, so what if TJ saw it if ref was happy then TJ can't do anything they only advise.
Re: 19 v Halifax
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:22 am
Bostwick
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1197
Danny Brough swears at the crowd. He did at us when we played them last season.
