Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:32 pm
Having watched most games at home this season and a few away, we have deserved every penalty against us, as a team we have a poor tackle technique which means we invariably end up on the back foot on defence trying to slow the game down, on the flip side we very seldom win the tackle, usually ending up with a slow ptb hence not forcing the penalty. Refs only call what they see! Teams can win penalties, we are not very good at it simple.
Not seen one game yet where it's not been balanced, and that's from me as a London fan,
northernbloke wrote:
Having watched most games at home this season and a few away, we have deserved every penalty against us, as a team we have a poor tackle technique which means we invariably end up on the back foot on defence trying to slow the game down, on the flip side we very seldom win the tackle, usually ending up with a slow ptb hence not forcing the penalty. Refs only call what they see! Teams can win penalties, we are not very good at it simple.
Not seen one game yet where it's not been balanced, and that's from me as a London fan,


The point isn't whether or not we deserve to be penalised, but instead whether or not the referees are consistent in pinging both sides for the same stuff? I agree we lack "bulk" in the middle of the park and therefore don't win the tackle area contests more often than not, but it is still a discussion worth having in regards to other areas of a match where we get pinged. Offside is a great example...the tackle area is just one facet of the game where we are lacking. Line speed we are streets ahead of most other sides, yet we get hammered away from home for supposed offsides.....
Not seen any supposed offsides, only actual offsides. And I say again, every game I have seen the refs just penalise what they see.
northernbloke wrote:
Not seen any supposed offsides, only actual offsides. And I say again, every game I have seen the refs just penalise what they see.


Or don't penalise what they don't see or choose not to see.
Not seen any supposed offsides, only actual offsides. And I say again, every game I have seen the refs just penalise what they see.

What? In every game you have seen every, and I mean every penalty against us has been totally and fully justified? All referees have halos above their heads and they are appalled that the London broncos are the only team who ever question their perfect decisions?

I am not a referee and therefore I have read your posts respectfully and have not responded so far, but I think you are going way 0TT. I would never allege that referees are corrupt, but they are human and therefore , just like all of us capable of mistakes, and more importantly -petty bias. Big teams/big players have always benefitted from this. In the main home teams benefit. We have all witnessed games where the penalty count is massively in favour of one team and then is 'corrected' in the last 15 minutes in favour of the beaten team, stats do lie.

So I accept 80% of what you say, but please get off the high horse
