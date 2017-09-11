northernbloke wrote: Having watched most games at home this season and a few away, we have deserved every penalty against us, as a team we have a poor tackle technique which means we invariably end up on the back foot on defence trying to slow the game down, on the flip side we very seldom win the tackle, usually ending up with a slow ptb hence not forcing the penalty. Refs only call what they see! Teams can win penalties, we are not very good at it simple.

Not seen one game yet where it's not been balanced, and that's from me as a London fan,

The point isn't whether or not we deserve to be penalised, but instead whether or not the referees are consistent in pinging both sides for the same stuff? I agree we lack "bulk" in the middle of the park and therefore don't win the tackle area contests more often than not, but it is still a discussion worth having in regards to other areas of a match where we get pinged. Offside is a great example...the tackle area is just one facet of the game where we are lacking. Line speed we are streets ahead of most other sides, yet we get hammered away from home for supposed offsides.....