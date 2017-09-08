WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 v Halifax

Fri Sep 08, 2017 12:09 pm
Torbreck
Torbreck

IN…… Lewis Bienek, John Boudebza
OUT…Tom Spencer, Michael Channing

No Junior Roqica - has he upset DH too? And no Daniel Harrison - how badly injured is he? No Mark Offerdahl either - I doubt he'll be playing in London colours again.

https://londonbroncosrl.com/news/hender ... halifax-2/
Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:16 pm
Bostwick

I think Channing cannot be fully fit. He was in the nineteen against Wire but was left out.

