So before last nights game these were the leading stats for metres......



Alex Walmsley 3702

Jermaine McGilvarry 3698



Walmsley didn't feature in the first 20 mins and left the game early due to his partner giving birth. Yet somehow his stats have increased to 3898



Your telling me he made 196 metres in the game last night?



He averages around 108 per game, yet playing less minutes has some how made 196 metres?