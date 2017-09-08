WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SUPER LEAGUE STATS = FIXED

Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:39 am
So before last nights game these were the leading stats for metres......

Alex Walmsley 3702
Jermaine McGilvarry 3698

Walmsley didn't feature in the first 20 mins and left the game early due to his partner giving birth. Yet somehow his stats have increased to 3898

Your telling me he made 196 metres in the game last night?

He averages around 108 per game, yet playing less minutes has some how made 196 metres?
Re: SUPER LEAGUE STATS = FIXED
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:44 am
GiantJake1988 wrote:
So before last nights game these were the leading stats for metres......

Alex Walmsley 3702
Jermaine McGilvarry 3698

Walmsley didn't feature in the first 20 mins and left the game early due to his partner giving birth. Yet somehow his stats have increased to 3798

Your telling me he made 196 metres in the game last night?

He averages around 108 per game, yet playing less minutes has some how made 196 metres?


Either your Maths is a bit out or you've accidentally typed the wrong numbers.

3798 - 3702 = 96 metres made in total last night.
Re: SUPER LEAGUE STATS = FIXED
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 5:40 pm
Wadski wrote:
Either your Maths is a bit out or you've accidentally typed the wrong numbers.

3798 - 3702 = 96 metres made in total last night.


his stats have increased to 3798.....my mistake typing, something not right though with how he managed that many playing less minutes

