Trainman wrote: I'll do you a deal. Give me the Clubb try and a match winning 6 points and you can have your 2 league points from Friday. Given the choice I'd rather have that bit of luck in a CC final than a super 8's game.

Match winning? There was loads of time left. Had Hull needed to chase the game, the strategy would most certainly have been different.It was a knock on anyways. How many no tries do you need to win?! You already got one for the foot on the dead ball line for your second. You nearly got one at the end for a forward pass. If it wasn't for a lucky bounce at the start of the game, you'd have been nilled