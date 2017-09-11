WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:46 pm
secondstanza Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 134
number 6 wrote:
looks like your all thick and unable to read

http://www.rugby-league.com/the_rfl/disciplinary

read(if you can) calisle then sickinotes

late hit on a kicker is a yellow unless its captain sicknote


Didn't the disciplinary say the initial contact was with an open hand and to the chest?

Are are the disciplinary only correct when you approve of what they say?
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:49 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10482
secondstanza wrote:
Didn't the disciplinary say the initial contact was with an open hand and to the chest?

Are are the disciplinary only correct when you approve of what they say?



it reads very similar to me, late hit i assumed was automatic 10

on friday night the officials got it wrong,(probably a reason the game got like it did in the first half)
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:54 pm
secondstanza Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 134
From the RFL site;
Obstruction after kick (j) A common form of obstruction occurs when a player, after kicking the ball forward, is tackled or impeded by an opponent. However, a tackler cannot be expected to delay making a tackle because the player in possession might decide to kick the ball. The onus is on the kicker to get his kick in before his opponent commits himself to the tackle.

The ball has been kicked before the opponent commits himself to the tackle. He should be penalised if he obstructs the kicker.
________________

Can't find any mention of an automatic yellow though but if SOL went in after the kick was taken then its a pen.
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:00 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12449
number 6 wrote:
it reads very similar to me, late hit i assumed was automatic 10

on friday night the officials got it wrong,(probably a reason the game got like it did in the first half)

A late hit isn't an automatic 10, for cases exactly like this one where it would be incredibly soft to sin bin him. The only rules I can think of like that are that professional fouls are an automatic sin bin. Kicking, headbutting and gouging are automatic dismissals. Pretty much everything else is ref's discretion based on severity, intent etc. Obviously with this one it wasn't very severe, and the intent was to charge down the ball. FWIW I agree with the call on the Clubb no try, and that Watts shouldn't have seen red, but this was never worth a yellow.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: CM Punk, critch67, Mild mannered Janitor, NickyKiss, nottinghamtiger, proper-shaped-balls, SecondRowSaint, UllFC, Wildthing, Willzay and 142 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,8622,05976,2184,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM