number 6 wrote: the rfl contradict themselves in the wording! they just cant accept it was a wrong call and say they got it wrong





nowhere do they say watts was leading with his arm or elbow

I remember James Graham going to charge a drop kick down in the NRL and accidentally catching the standing leg. A penalty was given even though he didn't do anything wrong. I suspect the RFL have seen it as accidental and therefore said it was sending off sufficient.