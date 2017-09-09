Mild mannered Janitor wrote: So, do you revel in the era of Jim Mills, Ron Wileman, John Millington ??? Or were the Aussie boys, you know the Les Boyds of this world your thing?



What exactly should Tomkins and Conner have been send off for? For winding each other up? I thought you liked your rugby tough?

Player’s squaring upto each other in the the heat of the moment but off the ball niggling is cheap and petulant and yes they should have been sent off for winding each other up because that's what leads to the game blowing up and spoils it for everyone. The ref should have got them together and told them straight "either play rugby or if you want to act like peevish kids you can do your squabbling elsewhere "Do you see games like that as the future of the game. If you were the coach of a kids game would you show the video of the match as an example of what they should aspire to.