Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:01 am
secondstanza
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 130
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Of course you think it was a red, you literally have red blinkers on.

Have a look on twitter at the former players, current players and even match officials opinion, they are likely to be a bit more level headed than someone who openly states they hate Hull FC


And I suppose you're not biassed?

Players, coaches etc said that Clubb's no try should have been given and we were told by Hull fans that they don't know what they're talking about. You win some, you lose some as Radford said. You can't possibly say that had Watt's been sent off you would have won because it completely changes the dynamic of a team. Often you find the team with a player missing up their game knowing they're a man down.
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:27 am
infamous grouse

Joined: Wed Sep 30, 2015 9:04 pm
Posts: 56
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
So, do you revel in the era of Jim Mills, Ron Wileman, John Millington ??? Or were the Aussie boys, you know the Les Boyds of this world your thing?

What exactly should Tomkins and Conner have been send off for? For winding each other up? I thought you liked your rugby tough?


Player’s squaring upto each other in the the heat of the moment but off the ball niggling is cheap and petulant and yes they should have been sent off for winding each other up because that's what leads to the game blowing up and spoils it for everyone. The ref should have got them together and told them straight "either play rugby or if you want to act like peevish kids you can do your squabbling elsewhere "

Do you see games like that as the future of the game. If you were the coach of a kids game would you show the video of the match as an example of what they should aspire to.
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:14 am
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 857
The Griffin 3rd man in attack on back of knee seemed to be the start of the niggle becoming more physical . mcillorum then has spat with Kelly, just after that Watts hits him with a Fozzard elbow. Agree with the poster stating that hull fans discounted expert opinions when ref ruled in their favour yet now quote same experts as credible when they feel hard done by. We will have to see how the disciplinary panel see all this?
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:20 am
ComeOnYouUll
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17498
MickyMcilorum @MickyMc88
Heads ok thanks for the messages!
No blame to anyone it's rugby league this stuff happens, hopefully not too many more times
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:16 am
Hasbag
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1822
Location: Hull
I posted last night on the Hull forum about how much rubbish Cummings talks. Sky seriously need to bin him off.

Basically on Thursday night Saints put up a kick. Atkinson jumped to catch it but he knocked on. Immediately after he got tackled in the air. Ref gave scrum to Wakey. Cummings said this was correct as the error occurred first therefore a scrum was the right outcome.

Last night, Wigan knocked on. The ball came out, ended up with McIlorum then Kelly hit him high. The ref awarded penalty to Wigan because the foul play overrules the knock on. Cummings agreed in the commentary box! Literally contradicted exactly what he said and argued about the night before.

As a Hull fan I'm not moaning about last night's ref there, as I think he got it right last night with that call. I just personally can't stand listening to Cummings try and justify the refs decisions all the time when it leads to himself constantly contradicting himself every week!
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:04 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1892
Location: Wigan
craig hkr wrote:
The Griffin 3rd man in attack on back of knee seemed to be the start of the niggle becoming more physical . mcillorum then has spat with Kelly, just after that Watts hits him with a Fozzard elbow. Agree with the poster stating that hull fans discounted expert opinions when ref ruled in their favour yet now quote same experts as credible when they feel hard done by. We will have to see how the disciplinary panel see all this?

A bit earlier than that Connor gave Tomkins a swinging arm around the chops from behind, then you had the Griffin tackle, then the Kelly throat grab, then the Watts elbow. But on the FC boards it's all Wigan's fault, we are the sh1thouses and it's all fixed :lol:
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:30 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10471
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
A bit earlier than that Connor gave Tomkins a swinging arm around the chops from behind, then you had the Griffin tackle, then the Kelly throat grab, then the Watts elbow. But on the FC boards it's all Wigan's fault, we are the sh1thouses and it's all fixed :lol:



1st set of the game oloughlin took out sneyd after he kicked should've be been a penalty and yellow card

Then there was a second one in the second half.
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:33 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1892
Location: Wigan
number 6 wrote:
1st set of the game oloughlin took out sneyd after he kicked should've be been a penalty and yellow card

Then there was a second one in the second half.

Takes him out? Yellow card? How long have you been addicted to spice and are you seeking help?
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel
