secondstanza



Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am

Posts: 130



Mild mannered Janitor wrote: Of course you think it was a red, you literally have red blinkers on.



Have a look on twitter at the former players, current players and even match officials opinion, they are likely to be a bit more level headed than someone who openly states they hate Hull FC



And I suppose you're not biassed?



And I suppose you're not biassed?

Players, coaches etc said that Clubb's no try should have been given and we were told by Hull fans that they don't know what they're talking about. You win some, you lose some as Radford said. You can't possibly say that had Watt's been sent off you would have won because it completely changes the dynamic of a team. Often you find the team with a player missing up their game knowing they're a man down.

infamous grouse

Joined: Wed Sep 30, 2015 9:04 pm

Posts: 56

Mild mannered Janitor wrote: So, do you revel in the era of Jim Mills, Ron Wileman, John Millington ??? Or were the Aussie boys, you know the Les Boyds of this world your thing?



What exactly should Tomkins and Conner have been send off for? For winding each other up? I thought you liked your rugby tough?



Player’s squaring upto each other in the the heat of the moment but off the ball niggling is cheap and petulant and yes they should have been sent off for winding each other up because that's what leads to the game blowing up and spoils it for everyone. The ref should have got them together and told them straight "either play rugby or if you want to act like peevish kids you can do your squabbling elsewhere "



Player's squaring upto each other in the the heat of the moment but off the ball niggling is cheap and petulant and yes they should have been sent off for winding each other up because that's what leads to the game blowing up and spoils it for everyone. The ref should have got them together and told them straight "either play rugby or if you want to act like peevish kids you can do your squabbling elsewhere "

Do you see games like that as the future of the game. If you were the coach of a kids game would you show the video of the match as an example of what they should aspire to.

craig hkr



Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm

Posts: 857

The Griffin 3rd man in attack on back of knee seemed to be the start of the niggle becoming more physical . mcillorum then has spat with Kelly, just after that Watts hits him with a Fozzard elbow. Agree with the poster stating that hull fans discounted expert opinions when ref ruled in their favour yet now quote same experts as credible when they feel hard done by. We will have to see how the disciplinary panel see all this?

ComeOnYouUll

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am

Posts: 17498

MickyMcilorum @MickyMc88

Heads ok thanks for the messages!

No blame to anyone it's rugby league this stuff happens, hopefully not too many more times Hasbag

Hasbag



Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm

Posts: 1822

Location: Hull

I posted last night on the Hull forum about how much rubbish Cummings talks. Sky seriously need to bin him off.



Basically on Thursday night Saints put up a kick. Atkinson jumped to catch it but he knocked on. Immediately after he got tackled in the air. Ref gave scrum to Wakey. Cummings said this was correct as the error occurred first therefore a scrum was the right outcome.



Last night, Wigan knocked on. The ball came out, ended up with McIlorum then Kelly hit him high. The ref awarded penalty to Wigan because the foul play overrules the knock on. Cummings agreed in the commentary box! Literally contradicted exactly what he said and argued about the night before.



As a Hull fan I'm not moaning about last night's ref there, as I think he got it right last night with that call. I just personally can't stand listening to Cummings try and justify the refs decisions all the time when it leads to himself constantly contradicting himself every week!

TheElectricGlidingWarrior

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm

Posts: 1892

Location: Wigan

craig hkr wrote: The Griffin 3rd man in attack on back of knee seemed to be the start of the niggle becoming more physical . mcillorum then has spat with Kelly, just after that Watts hits him with a Fozzard elbow. Agree with the poster stating that hull fans discounted expert opinions when ref ruled in their favour yet now quote same experts as credible when they feel hard done by. We will have to see how the disciplinary panel see all this?

A bit earlier than that Connor gave Tomkins a swinging arm around the chops from behind, then you had the Griffin tackle, then the Kelly throat grab, then the Watts elbow. But on the FC boards it's all Wigan's fault, we are the sh1thouses and it's all fixed

Harrigan wrote: Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote: As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!

@TheEGW

YouTube Channel

number 6

NickyKiss wrote: As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!



@TheEGW

YouTube Channel number 6

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm

Posts: 10471

TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote: A bit earlier than that Connor gave Tomkins a swinging arm around the chops from behind, then you had the Griffin tackle, then the Kelly throat grab, then the Watts elbow. But on the FC boards it's all Wigan's fault, we are the sh1thouses and it's all fixed





1st set of the game oloughlin took out sneyd after he kicked should've be been a penalty and yellow card



1st set of the game oloughlin took out sneyd after he kicked should've be been a penalty and yellow card

Then there was a second one in the second half.

TheElectricGlidingWarrior

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm

Posts: 1892

Location: Wigan

number 6 wrote: 1st set of the game oloughlin took out sneyd after he kicked should've be been a penalty and yellow card



Then there was a second one in the second half.

Takes him out? Yellow card? How long have you been addicted to spice and are you seeking help?

Harrigan wrote: Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote: As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!

@TheEGW

YouTube Channel

NickyKiss wrote: As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!



@TheEGW

Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: DannyB, huddiepuddies, leg_end, SecondRowSaint, Smith's Brolly, Wigg'n, Willzay and 115 guests

