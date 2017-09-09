craig hkr wrote: Well done in lifting a line from a post to try and deflect.What I said was the Wigan fans after wembley didn't cry like you lot last night/today. Put all the emoticons you like the facts are hull have tried rough house bully boy tactics last 2 games and come off 2nd best both times.Ironic thing is when they actually concentrated on playing hard fair rugby they looked good.

Wigan fans are the most insular and whining fans in the game. The whole of the Rugby League world revolves around them and if they didn't exist then RL wouldn't exist as far as they're concerned. After they beat us in the CC Semi all I heard in the pub after was about how they needed more protection from our thuggish behaviour. This coming from the dirtiest an grubbiest bunch of tw@ts in RL!!There was f*ck all wrong with Watts collision last night, no raised elbow, no unnatural movement, it was merely a case of the defender getting it wrong with an attempted big hit. We'll end up 10v10 every week if you're gonna start throwing reds around for challenges like that. Guaranteed if it was the other way round MM wouldn't have walked for that challenge.Great effort by Hull and I'd really like to see a Hull-Cas final as IMO they've been the best 2 teams we've played this season. Have a horrible feeling the RFL will do anything they can to get their golden boys to the GF tho.