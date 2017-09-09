[quote="knockersbumpMKII"]He tried to use that as a deflecting tool upfront so he could say that Hicks got the Watts decision incorrect, in the later local radio interview he was corrected by the interviewer and then followed to say that decisions go both ways that can still be both wrong.

That he got it wring over Hicks as the VR is kind of niether here nor there.

Of the two decisions the Watts one is an absolute shocker, completely wrong.[/quote



Suck it up. Why when Hull lose is it always the refs fault?I don't think anyone is saying Watts meant it but in current rules elbow into head equals red. Hopefully he will get most lenient ban for that offense same as Ellis other week . Was a good game and 2 week in a row Fc have played well but lost .Still in own hands and Thursday will be good telly