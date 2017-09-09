As a Wigan fan I have to say it was a very harsh red card. I think if McClorrum had not been flat out the ref wouldn't have batted an eyelid. Trying to look at it pragmatically, though I personally disagree with the decision Watts' elbow was being raised (albeit slightly) and made direct contact with the head. I don't believe there was any malace in it but can understand where the decision came from.



One point I want to make is to give a huge amount of credit to Scott Taylor, what Sky did to him, asking those questions straight after the game was wrong and potentially putting him in a position where he says something that ends up with him being banned. I like the touch screen analysis but leave it to a player from the winning team.