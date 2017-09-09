WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:45 am
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 593
As a Wigan fan I have to say it was a very harsh red card. I think if McClorrum had not been flat out the ref wouldn't have batted an eyelid. Trying to look at it pragmatically, though I personally disagree with the decision Watts' elbow was being raised (albeit slightly) and made direct contact with the head. I don't believe there was any malace in it but can understand where the decision came from.

One point I want to make is to give a huge amount of credit to Scott Taylor, what Sky did to him, asking those questions straight after the game was wrong and potentially putting him in a position where he says something that ends up with him being banned. I like the touch screen analysis but leave it to a player from the winning team.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:57 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3936
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
https://twitter.com/RLBP_/status/869284742306430977
Watts sent off against cats, josh griffin on end of same tonight, penalty only.
The game is bent
