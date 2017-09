atomic wrote: He swaps the ball to his other hand knowing what's coming. He raises his elbow and leads with it. He knew what he was doing,or wouldn't have swapped hands.

This isn't true. He simply carried the ball under his right arm, and uses his left arm as a fend, as every player going into every tackle does when carrying the ball the same way. It's essentially impossible not to - just try running at something hard and see if you can do so without your arm coming up automatically. That's why we only ever penalise leading with the forearm when the forearm is deliberately raised to head height to contact with the oncoming [standing] tackler.You never, ever penalise a player just because a tackler who has launched himself at a man's midriff gets his head in the wrong position and makes contact with an arm. You'd have to be mad to do so. Or Robert Hicks.