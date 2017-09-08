Cronus wrote:
Accidental or not, he raised his elbow (albeit marginally and through instinct) at an oncoming defender and impacted the head. Impacting the head is a big no-no these days. Not sure what you don't understand about that, Roy the Referee?
As someone else said - and as it happens I agree - he's a victim of the rules.
Anyway, epic effort from Hull, absolutely outstanding for such a huge side to keep running like that. Not a game for the purist but I thoroughly enjoyed it.
Poor body position from Micky Mac resulting in getting his head in wrong place. Should never have been a red.