WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:26 pm
Leon Ashton Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 9:32 am
Posts: 1315
Cronus wrote:
Accidental or not, he raised his elbow (albeit marginally and through instinct) at an oncoming defender and impacted the head. Impacting the head is a big no-no these days. Not sure what you don't understand about that, Roy the Referee?

As someone else said - and as it happens I agree - he's a victim of the rules.

Anyway, epic effort from Hull, absolutely outstanding for such a huge side to keep running like that. Not a game for the purist but I thoroughly enjoyed it.


Poor body position from Micky Mac resulting in getting his head in wrong place. Should never have been a red.
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:35 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 849
Radford was fair in his interview I thought.Don't see what else Hicks could have done in that 1st half, Griffin may cop ban as well? Sets up Thursdays tv game as a real cracker as both teams need the win and both will feel hard done by after loss
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:40 pm
Sheldon User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22126
Location: London
love it, Micky Mac is a horrible friend.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:54 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3410
craig hkr wrote:
Radford was fair in his interview I thought.Don't see what else Hicks could have done in that 1st half, Griffin may cop ban as well? Sets up Thursdays tv game as a real cracker as both teams need the win and both will feel hard done by after loss



Radford in his interview stating Rob Hicks got it wrong at Wembley with the Tony club no try. Poor old Robert Hicks had no involvement with the officiating in the challenge cup final :lol: :roll: :lol:
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:06 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3934
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Towns88 wrote:
Radford in his interview stating Rob Hicks got it wrong at Wembley with the Tony club no try. Poor old Robert Hicks had no involvement with the officiating in the challenge cup final :lol: :roll: :lol:

He tried to use that as a deflecting tool upfront so he could say that Hicks got the Watts decision incorrect, in the later local radio interview he was corrected by the interviewer and then followed to say that decisions go both ways that can still be both wrong.
That he got it wring over Hicks as the VR is kind of niether here nor there.
Of the two decisions the Watts one is an absolute shocker, completely wrong.
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:19 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3932
I would actually assume the call of the raised elbow came from the touch judge.
Image
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:24 pm
Roy Haggerty User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5286
Location: London
In the vast majority of tackles, the tackler will come into contact with the elbow of the carrier. It's almost impossible not to. For the very rare penalty of a tackler leading with the elbow, it is always raised to above shoulder height and deliberately delivered into the head or neck of a standing opponent. I have never, in 30+ years of watching, playing and refereeing rugby league, seen a player penalised because a tackler's head comes into contact with the carrier's arm in such an instance. To do that consistently would make the game unplayable.

In the same way, headbutts are illegal and a dismissal offence. Yet heads come into contact in a huge proportion of tackles. Context, intent and positioning are everything.

It was a mad decision, which was made by a referee who is clearly not yet ready for the pressure of this level of rugby.
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:28 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1814
Location: Hull
Roy Haggerty wrote:
In the same way, headbutts are illegal and a dismissal offence

You would think that, but the Rob Burrow incident last week makes a mockery of that!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bombed Out, Channel Islander, craig hkr, Cronus, feebleweasel, Ganson's Optician, Geoff, Jukesays, K-Diddy, Leon Ashton, Levrier, Morvan, moxi1, mwindass, P-J, Panda92, Roy Haggerty, secondstanza, spartakmixtapes, Tigerade, wakeyrule, wire-flyer and 199 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,3622,65176,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
24
- 22BRISBANE
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
38
- 24LEEDS
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
22
- 30WIGAN
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TOMORROW : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM