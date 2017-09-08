In the vast majority of tackles, the tackler will come into contact with the elbow of the carrier. It's almost impossible not to. For the very rare penalty of a tackler leading with the elbow, it is always raised to above shoulder height and deliberately delivered into the head or neck of a standing opponent. I have never, in 30+ years of watching, playing and refereeing rugby league, seen a player penalised because a tackler's head comes into contact with the carrier's arm in such an instance. To do that consistently would make the game unplayable.



In the same way, headbutts are illegal and a dismissal offence. Yet heads come into contact in a huge proportion of tackles. Context, intent and positioning are everything.



It was a mad decision, which was made by a referee who is clearly not yet ready for the pressure of this level of rugby.