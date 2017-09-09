WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:14 am
cas all the way
Not finished outside top 5 since 2013. Finished above Leeds nearly every year. Just not won a trophy that's all. So that comment don't forget your place is a load of tosh these days.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:23 am
Parkside Freddie

Not won a trophy. Exactly!

Until you do then less of the superiority complex.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:30 am
The Ghost of '99
cas all the way wrote:
Not finished outside top 5 since 2013. Finished above Leeds nearly every year.
So you measure your place in the world in relation to Leeds? Inferiority complex much?
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:50 am
Parkside Freddie wrote:
. It was only a few years ago you brought disgrace on yourselves and abused a poor chap for his sexual preference so put your halo's away.



Rather different though. Whilst absolutely unacceptable, the comments towards Thomas were made by a very small minority of idiots stood close to the touchline.
Conversely, it was the majority of Leeds supporters celebrating a player's injury.
There are elements of Castleford support I am uncomfortable with too. I hate the "You're f****** s***" chant and also the "Shaun Wane's a ****" that seems to randomly appear, even when we aren't playing Wigan.
However, there is nothing lower than abusing an injured player and celebrating when he leaves the field.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:59 am
cas all the way
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
So you measure your place in the world in relation to Leeds? Inferiority complex much?

No just find it funny a Leeds fan telling us to not forget our place!!!
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:01 pm
cas all the way
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Not won a trophy. Exactly!

Until you do then less of the superiority complex.

We won LLS. Yep. Not a major trophy but it's big enough for Leeds to class it as part of their amazing treble winning season. Best in their history and all that.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:55 pm
poppys mum
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Not won a trophy. Exactly!

Until you do then less of the superiority complex.



So what's the LLS if it's not a trophy.
The big one is the next, just a matter of time.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 1:42 pm
Tigerade
It would be great to win the Sky Cup at Old Trafford and then we can go back to mid-table mediocrity to please the Leeds fans.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:08 pm
The Ghost of '99
Tigerade wrote:
It would be great to win the Sky Cup
The what? :?: :?

Are you trying to diminish what everyone in the sport thinks is the most important thing to win to try and somehow big up Cas winning the LLS? Nothing, absolutely nothing, comes close to winning the Grand Final. It's the stage on which real champions show they are champions.

I hope Cas do that - the semi final is the first real challenge though, a big test to prove the club aren't chokers.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:49 pm
Parkside Freddie

Absolute tripe to dismiss Cas as chokers whatever happens from here. Since people started to take them seriously after they annihilated Leeds at the start of the season it's been:

They'll fade,
Wait till they get injuries,
See how they cope without Gale,
Bubbles burst (only to win the following week),
They'll not maintain momentum in the 8s,
Oh let's not forget the customary dig about the advantageous small pitch.

They've made clowns of all the know-it-alls and bitter types. They've already bagged a prize, 100k cheque and a guaranteed WCC place.

Anybody who dismisses them as chokers is talking out of his/her ring piece unless they predicted at the start of the season Cas would win the grand final. Did anybody?

Exceeding expectations is not choking.
