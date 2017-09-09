Absolute tripe to dismiss Cas as chokers whatever happens from here. Since people started to take them seriously after they annihilated Leeds at the start of the season it's been:



They'll fade,

Wait till they get injuries,

See how they cope without Gale,

Bubbles burst (only to win the following week),

They'll not maintain momentum in the 8s,

Oh let's not forget the customary dig about the advantageous small pitch.



They've made clowns of all the know-it-alls and bitter types. They've already bagged a prize, 100k cheque and a guaranteed WCC place.



Anybody who dismisses them as chokers is talking out of his/her ring piece unless they predicted at the start of the season Cas would win the grand final. Did anybody?



Exceeding expectations is not choking.