Parkside Freddie wrote: . It was only a few years ago you brought disgrace on yourselves and abused a poor chap for his sexual preference so put your halo's away.

Rather different though. Whilst absolutely unacceptable, the comments towards Thomas were made by a very small minority of idiots stood close to the touchline.Conversely, it was the majority of Leeds supporters celebrating a player's injury.There are elements of Castleford support I am uncomfortable with too. I hate the "You're f****** s***" chant and also the "Shaun Wane's a ****" that seems to randomly appear, even when we aren't playing Wigan.However, there is nothing lower than abusing an injured player and celebrating when he leaves the field.