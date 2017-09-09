WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:14 am
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2650
Location: advertising my villa
Not finished outside top 5 since 2013. Finished above Leeds nearly every year. Just not won a trophy that's all. So that comment don't forget your place is a load of tosh these days.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:23 am
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 54
Not won a trophy. Exactly!

Until you do then less of the superiority complex.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:30 am
The Ghost of '99 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2006 4:45 pm
Posts: 332
Location: Desperation Island
cas all the way wrote:
Not finished outside top 5 since 2013. Finished above Leeds nearly every year.
So you measure your place in the world in relation to Leeds? Inferiority complex much?
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:50 am
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2031
Parkside Freddie wrote:
. It was only a few years ago you brought disgrace on yourselves and abused a poor chap for his sexual preference so put your halo's away.



Rather different though. Whilst absolutely unacceptable, the comments towards Thomas were made by a very small minority of idiots stood close to the touchline.
Conversely, it was the majority of Leeds supporters celebrating a player's injury.
There are elements of Castleford support I am uncomfortable with too. I hate the "You're f****** s***" chant and also the "Shaun Wane's a ****" that seems to randomly appear, even when we aren't playing Wigan.
However, there is nothing lower than abusing an injured player and celebrating when he leaves the field.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:59 am
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2650
Location: advertising my villa
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
So you measure your place in the world in relation to Leeds? Inferiority complex much?

No just find it funny a Leeds fan telling us to not forget our place!!!
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:01 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2650
Location: advertising my villa
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Not won a trophy. Exactly!

Until you do then less of the superiority complex.

We won LLS. Yep. Not a major trophy but it's big enough for Leeds to class it as part of their amazing treble winning season. Best in their history and all that.
Users browsing this forum: craig hkr, eric35, infamous grouse, mwindass, oooh Gravy!, Panda92, shauney, themightynortherner, TheNo36, Uncle Rico, Ziggy Stardust and 134 guests

