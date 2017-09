chissitt wrote: All of which proves what exactly in the context of last night's game.

I'm terms of last nights game, we fell into Saints game plan, they wanted us to play conservatively as it suited them better. We lack the edge and perhaps a bit of self belief to kill off a game which was Castlefords problem last year too. We're heading in the right direction though, finally beaten some SL opposition in the 8s and have been competitive for most games this year