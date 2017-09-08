Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am Posts: 3125 Location: Stuck in 1982
Levrier wrote:
As I will not pay for Sky I have been very impressed with the rugby league on FreeSports. Shame that the NRL season is almost over.
I'm with you Levrier although I do wonder how long we will get the benefit or whether they will look at viewing figures and switch the free 'tap' off with certain sports once they gauge their popularity?
