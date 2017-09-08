WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What do you think of FreeSports?

What do you think of FreeSports?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:11 am
As I will not pay for Sky I have been very impressed with the rugby league on FreeSports. Shame that the NRL season is almost over.
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:54 am
Levrier wrote:
As I will not pay for Sky I have been very impressed with the rugby league on FreeSports. Shame that the NRL season is almost over.


I'm with you Levrier although I do wonder how long we will get the benefit or whether they will look at viewing figures and switch the free 'tap' off with certain sports once they gauge their popularity?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 12:35 pm
NRL games aren't on sky.

Freesports is the sister channel on Premier sports, which has all NRL games and all RLWC games.

Next season i'm guessing they'll be 1 or 2 NRL games on freesports and if you want the rest you'll have to stump up cash.

If you don't free sports as well as premier sports will go under.

I pay 10 quid a month and get every NRL game, SOO and the other international tournaments.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.

