WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull FC or Wigan ?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Hull FC or Wigan ?

Post a reply
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:24 am
newcat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 13, 2008 4:49 pm
Posts: 595
Location: Wakey via Leeds
wrencat1873 wrote:
It's all much simpler now and we dont need so many of Egg Banjos possible outcomes.
2 wins from 2 and we make 3rd spot, which is better for us than needing 2 wins from 2 to make 4th.

Almost a positive and it certainly sets up the Hull game nicely


My head is struggling with the permutations, but I think it would take a strange combination of results for us to finish fourth..

- Win last two and we are deffo third.
- Lose to Hull and we are relying on Cas beating Wigan and us beating Wigan in the last game. Even then, if Saints win both their games (Shudds & Salford), they finish fourth. That being said, Shudds are capable of beating the Saints.
- Win at Hull and lose to Wigan...still depends on the above.

Looking like Cas will after to wait until the GF!!

BTW, isn't it great that we are talking about this and not beating Halifax or Sheffield to get into the Million Pound Game!!
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:29 am
newcat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 13, 2008 4:49 pm
Posts: 595
Location: Wakey via Leeds
..and what if we get to the game vs Wigan and we both need a draw!!??
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:36 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8499
newcat wrote:
..and what if we get to the game vs Wigan and we both need a draw!!??


Can that even happen ?
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:56 pm
Emley Cat Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2011 2:37 pm
Posts: 470
Salford off to a good start today, they could even be back in the mix with Saints to play next week, this is crazy! Who would have thought there'd be 5 teams fighting for 2 spots. Talk about every minute matters, flipping heck.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, adelaide-giant.no9, Big lads mate, brettoncat, charlie63wildcat, dboy, djcool, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, FickleFingerOfFate, Five and last, griff1998, judge the jules, lampyboy, LG83, lifelongfan, Manuel, musson, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Slugger McBatt, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, wakefield1990, wakefieldwall, Willzay and 189 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,7001,66376,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
18
- 16PARRAMATTA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
10
- 22PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD
  
  TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TODAY : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM