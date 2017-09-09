wrencat1873 wrote: It's all much simpler now and we dont need so many of Egg Banjos possible outcomes.

2 wins from 2 and we make 3rd spot, which is better for us than needing 2 wins from 2 to make 4th.



Almost a positive and it certainly sets up the Hull game nicely

My head is struggling with the permutations, but I think it would take a strange combination of results for us to finish fourth..- Win last two and we are deffo third.- Lose to Hull and we are relying on Cas beating Wigan and us beating Wigan in the last game. Even then, if Saints win both their games (Shudds & Salford), they finish fourth. That being said, Shudds are capable of beating the Saints.- Win at Hull and lose to Wigan...still depends on the above.Looking like Cas will after to wait until the GF!!BTW, isn't it great that we are talking about this and not beating Halifax or Sheffield to get into the Million Pound Game!!